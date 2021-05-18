Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
18 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
518,563,889 315,867,682 23,797,023,426 12,538,165,408
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,925,097,507 (2,746,153,648) 178,943,859
Local Individuals 19,440,629,884 (18,197,148,777) 1,243,481,107
Local Corporates 6,889,598,034 (8,312,023,000) (1,422,424,966)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.