KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 518,563,889 315,867,682 23,797,023,426 12,538,165,408 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,925,097,507 (2,746,153,648) 178,943,859 Local Individuals 19,440,629,884 (18,197,148,777) 1,243,481,107 Local Corporates 6,889,598,034 (8,312,023,000) (1,422,424,966) ===============================================================================

