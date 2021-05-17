UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly will be convening this week to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's military offensive in the disputed territory.

In a statement by the General Assembly's President Volkan Bozkir on Twitter, the meeting on Thursday will address "the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories", as Israel continues to intensify its offensive on Gaza, placing the lives of countless civilians in jeopardy.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the past week, a figure that includes 59 children and 35 women.

Over 1300 civilians have also been injured, while buildings and public infrastructure has been damaged in Israeli strikes.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Even after a third United Nations Security Council emergency meeting this week, as the situation intensified in Gaza, there was no concrete outcome after the United States blocked a resolution to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.