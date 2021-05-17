Markets
Sri Lankan shares end higher for fourth straight day
17 May 2021
Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth session in a row on Monday, led by a rise in financial and industrial stocks.
The CSE All-Share Index ended 1.69% higher at 7,350.14.
Conglomerates LOLC Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings were the top two boosts to the index, gaining 4.4% and 3.1%, respectively.
Trading volumes climbed to 147.8 million from 61.4 million in the previous session.
Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 108.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($553,061), according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 2.74 billion rupees, the data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196.00 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close, according to Refinitiv data.
