CDA restores 74pc lights of roads, parks and centres

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday restored 74 percent lights of roads, parks, and centres while 80 percent signals were made operational in the city.

According to the press release, the CDA enlightened 60 percent parks of the sectors of I, G, and F series while colourful lights have also been installed for the beautification of underpasses and bridges.

According to the detail, the administration of CDA is committed for the beautification of the capital city. In this regard, street lights have been enlightened at Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Margala Road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, F-6, F-07, F-10, G-10, other commercial areas and roads.

The authority has also been replaced the old conventional lights with the latest LED lights.