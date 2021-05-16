Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to hold urgent talks on Israel-Palestinian fighting Tuesday

  • The EU says Borrell has been conducting "intense" diplomatic efforts to try to help de-escalate the violence -- holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and the top diplomats from neighbouring nations.
AFP 16 May 2021

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers will hold urgent video talks on the escalating fighting between Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday," Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence."

The heaviest fighting since 2014 between Israel and Islamist group Hamas, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, has claimed 174 lives in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and killed 10 people in Israel since Monday.

The EU says Borrell has been conducting "intense" diplomatic efforts to try to help de-escalate the violence -- holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and the top diplomats from neighbouring nations.

"The EU's priority and message in this context remains clear: violence must end now," the bloc's foreign service said in a statement Saturday.

The EU's 27 nations often struggle to find a common position over the conflict with some members including Germany, Austria and Slovenia firmly supporting Israel's right to defend itself and others urging it show greater restraint.

Josep Borrell Slovenia EU foreign ministers civilian casualties VTC

EU to hold urgent talks on Israel-Palestinian fighting Tuesday

17 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Sunday: authorities

China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters