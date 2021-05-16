Pindi Ring Road project: PM directs Buzdar to probe cost escalation, says Gill

ISLAMABAD: The special assistant to the prime minister on political communications, Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister to conduct an inquiry into cost escalation of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said that the inquiry report of the project would not only be made public but an indiscriminate action would also be taken against those found involved in it.

Reacting to a Maryam Aurangzeb’s statement, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made the inquiry reports public unlike its predecessors, adding such reports were either burned or hid from masses when Sharifs were in power.

He said that plunders of national wealth were always either granted favor, respect or backed by Sharif brothers during their governments, adding those believed to be expert in plundering national wealth had special respect before the Sharifs.

“The PML-N leaders are busy in making failed attempts for getting importance through issuing statements and that’s it,” he added.

