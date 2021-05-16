Nearly 128,580 people vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD: As many as 128,580 people have so far been vaccinated against corona at Corona Vaccination Centres in Faisalabad district of which 101008 people have been given first dose and 27,572 second dose.

District Health Officer Dr Ata ul Moazam has said that 39,096 persons aged 40 to 44 years have vaccinated likewise 39596 persons aged 45 to 49 years, 83993 persons aged 50 to 59 years, 31746 persons aged 60 to 64 years, 28831 persons of 65 to 69aged and persons were present at the centres.

He said that 29131 men and women aged up to 70 years and above have been vaccinated. He said that so far 20681 health workers have also been vaccinated against corona and those registered at 17 centres of the district are being vaccinated. He said that implementation of Corona SOPs is also being ensured. He said that the centres are functional from 8 am to 8 p.m.—PR

