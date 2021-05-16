Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nearly 128,580 people vaccinated against corona

16 May 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 128,580 people have so far been vaccinated against corona at Corona Vaccination Centres in Faisalabad district of which 101008 people have been given first dose and 27,572 second dose.

District Health Officer Dr Ata ul Moazam has said that 39,096 persons aged 40 to 44 years have vaccinated likewise 39596 persons aged 45 to 49 years, 83993 persons aged 50 to 59 years, 31746 persons aged 60 to 64 years, 28831 persons of 65 to 69aged and persons were present at the centres.

He said that 29131 men and women aged up to 70 years and above have been vaccinated. He said that so far 20681 health workers have also been vaccinated against corona and those registered at 17 centres of the district are being vaccinated. He said that implementation of Corona SOPs is also being ensured. He said that the centres are functional from 8 am to 8 p.m.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

corona SOPs corona Corona vaccination centres Ata ul Moazam

Nearly 128,580 people vaccinated against corona

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.