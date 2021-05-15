Sports
Zlatan out of Euros, says Sweden boss Andersson
- Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March after an absence of almost five years from the national team, and was due to be named as part of the Sweden squad on Tuesday.
- "Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," Andersson said in a statement.
15 May 2021
GOTHENBURG: Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of Sweden's plans for the Euro 2020 tournament due to a knee injury sustained while playing for AC Milan against Juventus, Sweden boss Janne Andersson has said.
Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March after an absence of almost five years from the national team, and was due to be named as part of the Sweden squad on Tuesday.
"Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," Andersson said in a statement.
"It is of course very sad, mostly for Zlatan but also for us. I hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible," he added.
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building which housed AP, Al Jazeera offices
Zlatan out of Euros, says Sweden boss Andersson
WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage
Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9
Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians
Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern
Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply
Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar
Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments