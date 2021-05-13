Coronavirus
Prime Minister Imran Khan telephones Palestinian president, condemns Israeli atrocities

  • PM Khan, President Alvi assure Mahmoud Abbas of mobilizing the international community to stop rights violations in Jerusalem.
  • During last few days, Israeli forces had attacked worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque with guns and fire, followed by lethal attacks on Gaza resulting in deaths of innocent Palestinians including over a dozen children and scores of others injured.
APP 13 May 2021

Prime Minster Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.

PM Imran held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine. He reassured President Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community against flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

“He reaffirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis,” the PM Office said in a statement.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed the prime minister on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.

Also read: I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza

The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque and lethal air strikes by Israel in Gaza, resulting in the death of so many civilians, including children.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

Separately, President Alvi while strongly condemning Israel’s violence and illegal actions, assured his Palestinian counterpart of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilising the international community for the Palestinian cause and raising voice for the Palestinian people.

In a letter addressed to the Palestinian president on Thursday, Alvi said that Israel’s violent acts were against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.

“I reassure you of our efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people,” the president said.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al- Sharif as its capital.

During the last few days, Israeli forces had attacked worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque with guns and fire, followed by lethal attacks on Gaza resulting in deaths of innocent Palestinians including over a dozen children and scores of others injured.

Also read: Pakistan, Turkey join hands to stop Israeli atrocities on Palestinians

The president, in his letter, conveyed the deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the president further wrote.

Israel Palestine Imran Khan children injured

