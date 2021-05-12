World
Italy's Draghi calls for US and UK to lift block on COVID vaccine exports
- Draghi told the lower house of parliament he shared the aim behind US President Joe Biden's call for a waiver of patents on coronavirus vaccines, adding that a temporary suspension would probably not discourage pharmaceutical research.
12 May 2021
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the United States and Britain should lift their block on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.
Draghi told the lower house of parliament he shared the aim behind US President Joe Biden's call for a waiver of patents on coronavirus vaccines, adding that a temporary suspension would probably not discourage pharmaceutical research.
However, Draghi said the situation was complex and there were more simple steps that could be taken to ensure wider vaccine distribution to poorer countries, before any patent waiver could be agreed.
"First of all we should remove the substantial block on exports that countries like the United States and Britain continue to maintain," he said.
Top Hamas commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Italy's Draghi calls for US and UK to lift block on COVID vaccine exports
Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan
21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip
Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16
PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden
Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Read more stories
Comments