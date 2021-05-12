21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 21 civilians have been killed by Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, after Hamas launched retaliatory rockets from the coastal territory.

These casualty figures also include children.

The aerial bombardment occurred after Hamas fired several rockets at Israel, after Israel refused to withdraw forces from the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

On Monday, tensions escalated at the third-holiest religious site in Islam, which is also revered by Jews, as over 300 Palestinian worshippers were wounded after the Israeli police stormed the compound - firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

The United Nations Security Council held an urgent meeting on the matter, urging both sides to de-escalate.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Armed Forces released a statement that it had hit "130 military targets" in Gaza, killing fifteen "Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives” in retaliatory strikes, according to spokesperson Jonathan Conricus.

“According to our current estimates we have killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives" he added.