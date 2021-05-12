Coronavirus
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch

  The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.37 percent, or 103.21 points, to 27,910.60.
AFP 12 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses Wednesday into a fourth day as global markets are battered by growing concerns that a spike in inflation will force central banks to lift interest rates sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.37 percent, or 103.21 points, to 27,910.60.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index global markets

