Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
12 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses Wednesday into a fourth day as global markets are battered by growing concerns that a spike in inflation will force central banks to lift interest rates sooner than expected.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.37 percent, or 103.21 points, to 27,910.60.
