Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks move lower ahead of key earnings

  • Nissan plunged 9.73 percent to 522.3 yen after missing forecasts for a profit of 133 billion yen as it was hit by a global shortage of chips for its vehicles.
AFP 12 May 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks slipped on Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's rout, as investors awaited the release of earnings reports from major firms including Toyota and SoftBank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.64 percent, or 182.25 points, to 28,426.34, while the broader Topix index sank 0.93 percent, or 17.67 points, to 1,888.25, with both indexes giving up initial gains.

The Nikkei shed more than three percent Tuesday, with tech companies taking a major hit owing to concerns about US inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

Shares in Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, were down 0.22 percent at 8,323 yen, while conglomerate SoftBank Group lost 1.90 percent to 9,327 yen despite a report saying it was expected to post a full-year net profit of 4.9 trillion yen ($45 billion).

Nissan plunged 9.73 percent to 522.3 yen after missing forecasts for a profit of 133 billion yen as it was hit by a global shortage of chips for its vehicles.

The dollar fetched 108.74 yen, compared with 108.62 yen in New York late Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 retreated 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq was down 0.1 percent.

Toyota SoftBank Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Tokyo stocks move lower ahead of key earnings

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday over Middle East unrest

Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv after Israeli raid flattens Gaza tower

PM says Tarin’s appointment aimed at boosting growth, containing inflation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters