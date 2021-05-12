Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RCCI welcomes completion of Ring Road inquiry report

APP 12 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the completion of the inquiry report into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza, in a statement, demanded immediate action against the elements for whom the alleged changes had been made and the accused involved be brought to justice. The project should not to be further delayed, he added.

Referring to the press conference of Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said, "We are happy that the prime minister has taken a personal interest in the matter and we hope that the project will be completed during his tenure."

The RCCI president said the business community believed the Ring Road project would prove to be a game-changer for the development of Rawalpindi as its main objective was to create new industry, relocation of markets, solve traffic problems and promote cottage industry. Nasir suggested that a committee should be formed on the RCCI's platform to liaise with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Commissioner's Office, and implement the suggestions of the stakeholders to remove the obstacles in the completion of the project.

Firdous Ashiq Awan business community RCCI RDA Nasir Mirza

RCCI welcomes completion of Ring Road inquiry report

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.