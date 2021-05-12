RCCI welcomes completion of Ring Road inquiry report

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the completion of the inquiry report into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza, in a statement, demanded immediate action against the elements for whom the alleged changes had been made and the accused involved be brought to justice. The project should not to be further delayed, he added.

Referring to the press conference of Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said, "We are happy that the prime minister has taken a personal interest in the matter and we hope that the project will be completed during his tenure."

The RCCI president said the business community believed the Ring Road project would prove to be a game-changer for the development of Rawalpindi as its main objective was to create new industry, relocation of markets, solve traffic problems and promote cottage industry. Nasir suggested that a committee should be formed on the RCCI's platform to liaise with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Commissioner's Office, and implement the suggestions of the stakeholders to remove the obstacles in the completion of the project.