Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israel on Gaza

12 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the air strikes by Israel in Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians including children.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that this is yet another reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramadan, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. Pakistan calls upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.

Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office air strikes Gaza human rights Al Aqsa Mosque Israeli forces

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israel on Gaza

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.