Visit of PM to Saudi Arabia termed successful

LAHORE: Terming the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arab as successful in all respect, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that undoubtedly it will further strengthen the relations between two brotherly countries in days to come.

‘The way our Prime Minister has been accorded a warm welcome it can easily be claimed that this visit will prove a milestone for ties between both the countries,’ Aleem Khan said while informally talking to media persons here on Tuesday.

The Senior Minister said that the visit on the one hand renewed Pakistan’s friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan confidently made positive progress on bilateral issues. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in this visit, Imran Khan has also played an important role for the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, which has given them a long-term perspective.

