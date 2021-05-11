ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
World

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • The OIC endorsed support to Palestine's cause and urged the international community to take steps to save Palestinians from Israeli attacks
  • During the meeting, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression
Fahad Zulfikar 11 May 2021

(Karachi) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque that left hundreds of Palestinians injured, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the OIC moot discussed the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The meeting of the OIC Permanent Representatives was convened upon the request of the State of Palestine.

The meeting endorsed support to Palestine's cause and urged the international community to take steps to save Palestinians from Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression.

Earlier, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on the unrest in Jerusalem but issued no immediate statement, with diplomats saying the United States believed public comments would be counterproductive.

The negotiations among the 15 nations on the Security Council were over a text that could be watered down from an initial draft proposed by Norway, diplomats said.

More than 300 people were injured Monday as clashes again erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is sacred both in Islam and Judaism.

The bloodshed has prompted statements of deep concern from governments and international organizations, and pleas for an end to the violence.

