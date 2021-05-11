24/7 vaccination facility becomes operational at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Sindh’s largest vaccination centre became operational at Karachi Expo Centre on Monday and so far, over 1,000 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The facility will be functional 24 hours a day and will be able to vaccinate 25,000 to 30,000 people a day without any charges.

Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra had inaugurated the largest vaccination centre of Pakistan at Expo Centre, Karachi.

Dr Azra Pechoho vaccination centres are also being expanded to other areas with the availability of vaccines.

“The Expo Vaccination Centre has 12 registration counters, six blocks and 96 cubicles. The Mass Vaccination Centre will remain open 24 hours a day and the staff will work in three shifts where 360 healthcare workers will provide their services in each shift,” she added.

“People under the age of 40 will also be able to get vaccinated from May 16,” Dr Azra Pechoho said.

Dr Azra said that apart from the vaccines received from the federal government, Sindh is ready to pay for the vaccine for the province.

“We want to vaccinate as many people as possible based on the immediate availability of the vaccine and in case of problems during the vaccine registration process, come to the vaccination centre, our staff will register you and administer you the vaccine,” she said.