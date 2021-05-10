COVID-19 claims 78 lives, infects 3,447 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Monday recorded 80,375 with 3,447 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,824 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-eight corona patients died during past 24 hours, 68 of them were under treatment in hospital and 10 were quarantined at homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of total 78 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, 31 of them died who were on ventilators.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 9.12 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify the infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percentage of positive cases will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low.

A higher percentage of positive cases suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 67 percent, Multan 69 percent, Gujranwala 79 percent and Peshawar 50 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 51 percent, Swat 44 percent, Peshawar 52 percent and Multan 61 percent.

Around 652 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,756 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,486 in Sindh, 10,290 in Punjab, 8,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,816 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,057 in Balochistan, 295 in GB, and 632 in AJK.

Around 762,105 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 861,473 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,945, Balochistan 23,447, GB 5,388, ICT 78,200, KP 124,484, Punjab 319,365 and Sindh 292,644.

About 18,993 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,742 have perished in Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital on Sunday.

9,058 in Punjab had died with 26 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 20 of them in the hospital and six out of hospital. 3,615 in KP where 26 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday, 715 in ICT among seven of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 248 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 107 in GB and 508 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 12,228,427 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,342 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.