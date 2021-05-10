ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s visit to KSA to strengthen bilateral ties: Shaukat

  • Shaukat said the government was paying attention to backward areas of the country and soon all the difficulties, poverty and backwardness would be eradicated from district Shangla.
APP 10 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remained very successful and it would further strengthen the brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries.

Talking to the media during his visit to Besham Bazaar in district Shangla, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit gave an encouragement to Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia that the Pakistan government was working for their welfare.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking effective steps to reduce inflation in the country and for the purpose the government established the Sasta bazaar during Ramzan with a view to provide relief to the common man.

He appealed to the traders to take special care of low-income people during the holy month and refrain from profiteering and hoarding, adding that not only Islam forbids hoarding and profiteering but it is also a heinous crime which is not allowed under any circumstances.

Shaukat said the government was paying attention to backward areas of the country and soon all the difficulties, poverty and backwardness would be eradicated from district Shangla.

District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Waqar Ahmad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Jadoon and District General Secretary of Youth Syed Alam accompanied him to various shops.

He said that Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan was fully committed to the development of remote and backward areas, adding that Shangla was very suitable for tourism but in the past no attention was paid to it due to which 70 percent of the youth of Shangla were forced to work in coal mines.

KSA bilateral ties Shaukat Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan’s visit to KSA to strengthen bilateral ties: Shaukat

Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown

Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters