Long holidays can amplify…

It is heartening to note that State Bank of Pakistan has decided to open authorized bank branches dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities on May 10 and 11 (Monday and Tuesday) to ensure availability of banking services during extended Eid holidays.

This SBP decision will hugely facilitate businesses and general public alike. A week-long (or more) holidays speak volume about government’s flawed approach to governance. It must reduce the number of holidays that it has announced. Pakistan is a pretty weak economy, which cannot afford so many holidays. It is quite strange that the government is contemplating taking steps aimed at fuelling economy and creating new jobs but allowing as many as nine holidays. Last but not least, long holidays are a blessing, but can sometime amplify the curse too.

Shabana Akhtar (Islamabad)

