Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

KARACHI: The Drug Enforcement Cell (DEC) of Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that drug peddlers were planning to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin to the UK under guise of garments through the International Mail Office (IMO). DEC staff during thorough examination recovered 1.9 kilograms of heroin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021