Pakistan
The Weather
09 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 8, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 9, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 37-24 (°C) 03-00 (%) 36-24 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 46-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-15 (°C) 55-00 (%) 29-15 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-22 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 36-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 31-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 29-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-21 (°C) 25-00 (%) 32-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
