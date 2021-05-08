Business & Finance
Uzbekistan's Q1 GDP growth slows to 3.0pc from 4.6pc in Q1 2020
TASHKENT: Uzbekistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.0% in the first quarter from 4.6% a year earlier, the state statistics committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data.
Industrial output, up 3.8%, was the main growth driver, the committee's data showed.
