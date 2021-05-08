ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Patty takes slim lead into final round in Thailand

  • Three strokes clear at the start of the day at Siam Country Club, Patty's advantage was cut after she recorded two bogeys on the front nine.
  • "Not every day is perfect," Patty said. "Even though I had some nice rounds, it was still not perfect, which is I feel like it's the nature of the game itself.
Reuters 08 May 2021

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit shrugged off an erratic start to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the $1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand after carding a two-under-par 70 on Saturday.

Three strokes clear at the start of the day at Siam Country Club, Patty's advantage was cut after she recorded two bogeys on the front nine.

But the 21-year-old ANA Inspiration winner dug deep, firing birdies at the 14th, 15th and 18th holes to move to 18 under for the tournament, one shot clear of Germany's Caroline Masson and compatriot Atthaya Thitikul.

"Not every day is perfect," Patty said. "Even though I had some nice rounds, it was still not perfect, which is I feel like it's the nature of the game itself.

"I'm really proud of myself of how I hung in there and grinded back to shooting under par."

Atthaya, bidding for her maiden LPGA Tour title, bogeyed the first and third holes before collecting four birdies in the last seven holes for a 68.

Mexico's Gaby Lopez and New Zealand's Lydia Ko produced identical rounds of 67 to remain in a share of fourth place, while Hannah Green surged up the leaderboard to sixth spot after firing eight birdies in a flawless round of 64.

Honda LPGA Thailand Golf Tournament Patty Tavatanakit



