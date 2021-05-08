ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 08, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

  • "Such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws," FO said.
  • Tension has mounted in Jerusalem over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.
Aisha Mahmood 08 May 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned the attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces and reiterated its steadfast support to the Palestinian cause.

On Friday, at least 178 Palestinians were hurt in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades as Palestinians threw stones and bottles, The Guardian reported. Police mounted on armored vehicles, used water cannons to disperse several hundred protesters gathered near the homes of families facing potential eviction.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during Ramazan over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

Following the clashes, Foreign Office (FO) condemned the attack and said that these attacks are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Pakistan urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

"For lasting peace in the region, we once again underscore the need for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," FO statement added.

