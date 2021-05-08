ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘LWMC striving to provide best yet cost-effective cleanliness facilities’

Recorder Report 08 May 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Amjad Ali Awan said they were striving to provide the best yet cost-effective cleanliness facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the LWMC took special measures and started the journey of an operational company from a monitoring company. “In order to improve the solid waste management system in the provincial capital, the management took various initiatives, including three-year contract for outsourcing the secondary collection, procurement of 6,000 waste storage containers, 22,000 uniforms for sanitary workers, 10,000 shoes for sanitary workers, formal engagement of laid-off staff by the Turkish companies, assessment of existing fleet and auction of vehicles, the addition of 950 new vehicles, rehabilitation of temporary collection points (TCPs) and waste enclosures, 3,000 handcarts for sanitary workers, hiring of vacant management positions and establishment of a vigilance cell for the monitoring of overall operations of LWMC to eliminate and minimize the factors of corruption and malpractices,” he added.

According to him, the LWMC has only 14,000 workers for the cleanliness of the city of 15 million people. They have changed the organogram for optimal utilization of existing human resource, as the nature of the work has been changed after the closure of the contract with the Turkish companies. As per the proposed organogram, Lahore is divided into two circles and two general manager operations will be deployed for two circles of the city.

“Furthermore, 49 more zonal officers, 14 town managers, 2 managers coordination, 12 workshop managers, 72 tax collectors, two manager fleet, eight fleet in charge, 24 vigilance in-charges, 274 supervisors, 28 assistants, 28 clerks, and 72 temporary collection point supervisors will also be appointed,” he added.

He said the LWMC had introduced a mega plan of procuring 950 vehicles from its own budget of Rs 6 billion. “This procurement will be the solution to all the problems regarding cleanliness in the city. To counter the current situation of cleanliness, the LWMC is stimulating all its operations for making Lahore clean and green,” he added.

According to him, primary waste collection will be made with the help of a new consignment of vehicles while secondary collection will be outsourced. The bidding process has been initiated as per PPRA rules already.

The LWMC is planning to recycle and compost 1000 ton waste on daily basis with the collaboration of public and private institutes. The biggest achievement so far is to procure new machinery from its previous year budget.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPRA LWMC Amjad Ali Awan TCPs tax collectors

‘LWMC striving to provide best yet cost-effective cleanliness facilities’

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.