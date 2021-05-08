KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (May 7, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 152.55 152.53 152.31 152.06 151.95 151.62 151.40 EUR 184.16 184.18 184.04 183.85 183.83 183.54 183.40 GBP 212.20 212.17 211.89 211.56 211.41 210.97 210.68 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021