Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
08 May 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (May 7, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 152.55 152.53 152.31 152.06 151.95 151.62 151.40
EUR 184.16 184.18 184.04 183.85 183.83 183.54 183.40
GBP 212.20 212.17 211.89 211.56 211.41 210.97 210.68
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.