May 07, 2021
Business & Finance

Is Hyundai Elantra is better than Honda Civic?

  • Aside from the obvious price difference, there are several reasons that make the Elantra a better option than the Honda Civic.
  • For one, Hyundai Elantra has the biggest engine size out of all the premium sedans available in Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 07 May 2021

Despite Honda Civic's long reign in Pakistan, Hyundai's Elantra is gradually taking over the market. Although there are other premium sedan options like the Toyota Corolla Atlis Grande, there is something that makes car enthusiasts gravitate towards the Elantra.

Aside from the obvious price difference, there are several reasons that make the Elantra a better option than the Honda Civic.

For one, Hyundai Elantra has the biggest engine size out of all the premium sedans available in Pakistan. Despite a heavy lifting 2000cc engine, the Elantra has a pretty good fuel average of 11-12 kilometers per liter in the city.

Other features that make this a sweet deal include;

  • Wireless charging
  • Smart trunk
  • Rain sensors
  • Four driving modes
  • Welcoming mirrors
  • Speed-sensitive locks
  • Cruise control
  • AC vents in the back

Not bad at all in a PKR 4.4 million, right?

Missing Features

The only thing this car really lacks is electronic handbrakes. The old design of the wheels isn't too flattering either. Yet that can be overlooked if you're not too stuck up on aesthetics.

On the plus side, Hyundai Elantra’s ground clearance is 10mm higher than Honda Civic’s. Hence it's more equipped for Pakistan's bumpy roads.

Another downside is the unavailability of Hyundai Elantra’s parts in the local market. This means you cannot modify your car with after-market accessories.

However, a real problem is getting replacements for any damaged parts.

So does this have you sold on jumping ship from Honda to Hyundai Elantra?

