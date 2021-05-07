ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Is Hyundai Elantra better than Honda Civic?

  • Aside from the obvious price difference, there are several reasons that make the Elantra a better option than the Honda Civic.
  • For one, Hyundai Elantra has the biggest engine size out of all the premium sedans available in Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 11 May 2021

Despite Honda Civic's long reign in Pakistan, Hyundai's Elantra is gradually taking over the market. Although there are other premium sedan options like the Toyota Corolla Atlis Grande, there is something that makes car enthusiasts gravitate towards the Elantra.

Aside from the obvious price difference, there are several reasons that make the Elantra a better option than the Honda Civic.

For one, Hyundai Elantra has the biggest engine size out of all the premium sedans available in Pakistan. Despite a heavy lifting 2000cc engine, the Elantra has a pretty good fuel average of 11-12 kilometers per liter in the city.

Other features that make this a sweet deal include;

  • Wireless charging
  • Smart trunk
  • Rain sensors
  • Four driving modes
  • Welcoming mirrors
  • Speed-sensitive locks
  • Cruise control
  • AC vents in the back

Not bad at all in a PKR 4.4 million, right?

Missing Features

The only thing this car really lacks is electronic handbrakes. The old design of the wheels isn't too flattering either. Yet that can be overlooked if you're not too stuck up on aesthetics.

On the plus side, Hyundai Elantra’s ground clearance is 10mm higher than Honda Civic’s. Hence it's more equipped for Pakistan's bumpy roads.

Another downside is the unavailability of Hyundai Elantra’s parts in the local market. This means you cannot modify your car with after-market accessories.

However, a real problem is getting replacements for any damaged parts.

So does this have you sold on jumping ship from Honda to Hyundai Elantra?

Hyundai Elantra Honda Civic civic vs elantra honda vs hyundai

Is Hyundai Elantra better than Honda Civic?

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.