Sindh allows businesses, shopping malls to operate on Friday, Saturday

The Sindh government has decided to allow all commercial activities across the province to operate on Friday and Sunday from 6am till 6pm.

Earlier, Friday and Sunday were declared 'Safe Days' and all business activities were restricted. In a statement, Provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah announced that markets and shopping malls and businesses will be permitted to operate during Friday and Saturday.

They can carry out their activities on both days as long as coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed, the minister said. Shah urged the citizens to comply with coronavirus SOPs while visiting markets.

The provincial government has also allowed restaurants to offer take-away services till Maghrib prayer, after which only home delivery will be allowed.

However, from May 8, strict coronavirus restrictions will remain in place till May 16. Transport will remain suspended and all tourist spots, as well as Seaview, will be closed. The pharmacies and other essential services are exempt from all restrictions.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 966 new infections. So far, 289,646 people contracted the virus since the outbreak last year. The province also reported seven more deaths taking the death toll to 4,698.