ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Interloop cruising on exports

BR Research 07 May 2021

The third and a much stronger and deadlier wave of coronavirus in the country is raising concerns for the economic and industrial activity that revived much quickly after the lockdown and restrictions were lifted during the first wave last year. Sectors that have truly seen spur in activity include the textile sector among others which has helped the country’s trade balance position improve after a long time.

Companies have seen their financial performance improve staggeringly during the recent 9MFY21 primarily due to improvement in export numbers. (Textile exports crossed $11 billion in the 9MFY21 with a growth of over 9 percent year-on-year. Key growth drivers have been knitwear, bedwear, garments and towels in that order. Interloop (PSX: ILP) has also seen its earnings increase by more than 2.5 times in 3QFY21, and more than double in 9MFY21.

The growth in earnings stemmed from the rising topline, that grew by 30 percent year-on-year in 3QFY21 and by 17 percent year-on-year in 9MFY21. The growth in revenue was primarily due to rising volumes, better prices for value added exports as well as increase in operational capacity of denim division to 100 percent during the current period. Also, higher utilization of the denim plant also helped lift sales. The company saw as significant growth in gross margins despite the exchange losses incurred during the 3MFY21. Similarly, net margins improved dramatically despite the increase in expenses that were offset by lower finance cost.

The current situation of covid pandemic in India as well as a decline in export from China due to human rights issue has once again offered a lucrative opportunity to the textile players at home to rev up the exports. While the third wave of covid in the country along with the restrictions imposed recently to curb the virus can adversely affect the optimism as well as the operations, companies have already begun expansion plans. Interloop has recently announced its Vision 2025 where the company aims to double its sales by FY2025-26 versus FY2020-21, which they plan to achieve through an investment of $300million for the addition of a knitwear apparel plant, an activewear plant and a denim fabric mill along with its 6th hosiery plant and enhancing its spinning and yarn dyeing capacity over the next 5 years.

