Business & Finance
Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM into 1.5-billion-euro loss in Q1
- As Covid-19 flight restrictions continue to batter the global aviation sector.
06 May 2021
PARIS: Air France-KLM on Thursday announced a net loss of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the first quarter, as Covid-19 flight restrictions continue to batter the global aviation sector.
"A year into the Covid crisis, lockdown measures and travel restrictions in our home markets and around the world continue to strongly impact the group's activity," chief executive Benjamin Smith said in a statement.
