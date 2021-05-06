ANL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.94%)
AVN 85.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.94%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.53 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.03%)
UNITY 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
BR100 4,839 Increased By ▲ 39.42 (0.82%)
BR30 24,794 Increased By ▲ 100.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,174 Increased By ▲ 230.51 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,478 Increased By ▲ 95.42 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom

  • PayPal shares were up slightly more than 4 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.
AFP 06 May 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: PayPal on Wednesday reported record quarterly profit as the online financial transactions service benefited from an e-commerce trend boosted by the pandemic.

PayPal said it made a profit of $1.1 billion in the recently ended quarter, compared with $84 million in the same period last year.

"Our strong first quarter results demonstrate sustained momentum in our business as the world shifts into the digital economy," PayPal chief executive Dan Schulman said in an earnings release.

PayPal handled some 4.4 billion payment transactions in the quarter, with a total value of $285 billion, the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Revenue in what the company said was its best first-quarter financial performance ever was $6.03 billion, up 31 percent from the same period last year.

PayPal shares were up slightly more than 4 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.

PayPal-owned mobile payments service Venmo last month began letting users in the United States buy, hold or sell cryptocurrency using its app.

The expansion into the hot digital money trend came on the heels of PayPal allowing people in the United States to use cryptocurrency to make purchases from millions of merchants that use the financial platform for online transactions.

The payments giant had already let users buy, sell or store digital money.

digital economy paypal Cryptocurrency online financial transactions service Dan Schulman Venmo

PayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters