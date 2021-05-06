Covid-19 pandemic: 58 fatalities, 2087 fresh cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, as out of 16,844 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across Punjab, as many as 2087 fresh virus cases and 58 more fatalities were reported in the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 310,616 and death toll to 8741.

The positivity rate of the virus has reached 12.39% in the province as compared to previous 11.31%. With the recovery of 3285 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 260,241. On the other hand, as many as 5,665 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 738,727 showing recovery rate of 87.8%.

In Lahore, 907 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. As many as 7502 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4709 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 912 beds were vacant so far, a spokesman of health department, said.

The health department had arranged 3394 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2569 beds were vacant. However, 454 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 350 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3365 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1810 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 897 beds reserved in HDU and 505 beds are unoccupied.

The health department had arranged 743 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 413 ventilators were under use while 330 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 215 are occupied and 57 ventilators are vacant, said the spokesman.

As per data, the Covid-19 death toll in Punjab reached 8,741 after 58 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours. Most deaths were reported from Lahore (19), Rawalpindi (07), Faisalabad (06), Gujranwala (06), Multan (06), Sargodha (03), Rahim Yar Khan (02), D G Khan (02) and Sahiwal, Bahawalpur reported one death each.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 163574 cases and 3577 deaths, Rawalpindi 23833 cases and 1349 deaths, Faisalabad 19092 cases and 909 deaths, Multan 14986 cases and 620 deaths, Bahawalpur 6936 cases and 216 deaths, Gujranwala 7628 cases and 325 deaths, Gujrat 6736 cases and 108 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4825 cases and 184 deaths, Sargodha 7159 cases and 221 deaths, Sahiwal 2894 cases and 77 deaths, D G Khan 3023 cases and 81 deaths and Sialkot reported 6682 cases and 215 deaths.

The vaccination of the people against coronavirus is underway at designated vaccination centres. Currently, single dose and double-dose vaccines are being administered, an official at Minar-e-Pakistan vaccination centre said, adding: “Those who have been getting single dose vaccine, i.e. CanSino Biologics, do not require a second dose. Those who were earlier given Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine are getting the second dose.”

Health professionals urged the government to keep vaccination centres during Eid holidays in the wake of current situation of Coronavirus. They said violation of corona SOPs are being witnessed in different markets of Lahore. The people in a large number are approaching markets like Icchra, Anarkali, the Mall, Gulberg, Baghbanpura, Model Town etc., for Eid shopping.

Taking notice of massive violation of coronavirus SOPs, the district administration sealed Baghbanpura Bazaar. Police also put barricades and placed barbed wires in Baghbanpura bazaar which has been closed till further orders.

Moreover, in order to honour the selfless efforts and sacrifices made by doctors, nurses, paramedics and frontline health workers during the ongoing pandemic, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited turned Faisal Mosque, the Lahore Fort, and Frere Hall - into beacons of blue light.

CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited said, Osman Khalid Waheed, said “We are all indebted to doctors and frontline health workers everywhere, who risk their own lives every day to put patients first. This initiative aims to show these true heroes the nation’s gratitude and support.”

Kamran Lashari, the Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), paid tribute to the medical community and commented, “The healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly against Covid-19 are the real heroes. I am extremely glad to see the efforts of Ferozsons to commemorate the efforts of these frontline workers. I’m very happy that my department, walled city and metropolitan were a part of this initiative. Health workers, we salute you.”

