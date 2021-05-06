Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban

WASHINGTON: Facebook’s independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld a ban on former US president Donald Trump while ordering further review of the case, in a decision with a potentially far-reaching impact on the regulation of online speech.

The board, whose decisions are binding on the leading social network, said Trump “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible” with his comments regarding the January 6 rampage by his supporters at the US Capitol.

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7,” the board said after its review.

Trump, whose political influence has arguably been severely curtailed by the loss of his social media presence, responded with a statement slamming bans by Facebook and other online giants as a “total disgrace.”

While endorsing the initial ban, the panel also determined that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.” “Within six months of this decision, Facebook must reexamine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” it said in a written opinion.