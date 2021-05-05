ANL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
AVN 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.29%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.2%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 31.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-2.99%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 30.3 (0.64%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By ▲ 280.81 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,947 Increased By ▲ 383.11 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.65 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesco averts investor resolution with new health drive

  • "Obesity costs the UK £54 billion each year in lost earnings and profit, and about 10 percent of the national health budget in treating related disease," ShareAction added in its statement.
AFP 05 May 2021

LONDON: A group of Tesco shareholders on Wednesday axed calls for new anti-obesity plans after Britain's biggest supermarket chain agreed to extend its health drive.

ShareAction, a non-governmental organisation campaigning for responsible and sustainable finance, said that a grouping of Tesco investors have withdrawn a health-based resolution that had been scheduled for Tesco's next annual general shareholders meeting.

That would have been the first such health resolution for a UK-listed company.

"Tesco has made several concessions to avoid the proposal going to a vote," ShareAction said in a statement.

"This is a landmark win for shareholder activism on health issues."

Wednesday's move comes after the retail giant announced the extension of its anti-obesity measures to its central European activities, as well as its wholesale division Booker.

The group had already unveiled plans earlier this year to boost sales of more nutritious food after pressure from ShareAction to take part in efforts to combat obesity.

However until now, those measures had only applied to the group's supermarket stores in Britain and Ireland.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to shop for healthier food," said Sarah Bradbury, group quality director at Tesco, in a company statement.

"These new commitments will ensure that every customer -- wherever and however they shop with us -- will have even greater access to affordable, healthy and sustainable food."

Tesco committed in March to raise sales of healthy products to 65 percent of total sales from 2025, up from 58 percent currently.

Additionally, it set 2025 targets for increasing sales of plant-based meat alternatives by four, and also wants prepared meals to contain at least one of the five daily government-recommended fruit and vegetable portions.

Tesco added Wednesday that it will publish a strategy update each year -- and wants to go further after holding talks with ShareAction.

The pressure group welcomed the move by Tesco, which is due to hold its AGM in the middle of the year.

"Obesity costs the UK £54 billion each year in lost earnings and profit, and about 10 percent of the national health budget in treating related disease," ShareAction added in its statement.

"Severely obese people have been three times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

"Supermarkets play a pivotal role in population health through their influence in shaping what we eat."

Tesco AGM Britain's biggest supermarket chain ShareAction Tesco investors

Tesco averts investor resolution with new health drive

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters