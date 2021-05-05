ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.43%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.21%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.99%)
PRL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.73%)
UNITY 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 31.99 (0.67%)
BR30 24,681 Increased By ▲ 274.17 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,938 Increased By ▲ 374.14 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,391 Increased By ▲ 130.8 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico president vows full probe after 25 die in metro accident

  • "For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," said Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.
AFP 05 May 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Tuesday promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 25 people in the collapse of an elevated metro train line with a history of problems.

The vow came as emergency services in the capital worked to retrieve the bodies of victims still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages that plunged to the ground Monday night in a cloud of dust that was soon filled by a rush of rescuers.

Dozens were injured in the accident, one of the worst ever to strike the Mexico City metro, raising questions about construction and maintenance standards on a network used by millions every day.

"A thorough investigation will be carried out... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference, adding that independent international experts would assist prosecutors in the probe.

"We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof," added the president, who has declared three days of national mourning.

The metro line, the city's newest, was built while Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, was mayor of the capital from 2006-2012.

"For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," said Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

In 2014, Ebrard's successor as mayor, Miguel Angel Mancera, suspended services at a dozen stations on the same metro line because repairs were needed due to excessive wear.

A study later concluded that there were problems with the design, operation and maintenance of the track.

The section where Monday's accident happened was built by one of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's companies, a spokesman for the tycoon confirmed.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador roof collapse Emergency services Mexico GDP metro accident

Mexico president vows full probe after 25 die in metro accident

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters