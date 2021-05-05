PPP urges govt to lay IMF terms in parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to lay the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the Parliament for discussion.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, it was shocking that Pakistan’s inflation rate for April had skyrocketed to a whopping 11.1 percent, which was even higher than the projection given by the Ministry of Finance.

She said, “If the government has already agreed with the IMF to increase the petroleum levy from Rs510 billion in 2021 to Rs607 billion in 2022 and increase the gas tariff by an additional Rs100 billion, then how do they plan on controlling inflation in the country? Are they going to compensate people for all the jobs lost and the families destroyed? Since the last two years, per unit price of electricity has gone up by 200 percent and now finally, the government has woken up to realise that the increase in the electricity tariff was indeed unreasonable”.

The PPP leader said in a statement, on Tuesday, that after telling them all along that those tariff hikes were unjustified, “now we hear that that the government is thinking to renegotiate the IMF agreement.”

“We have been saying the exact thing but were always told by U-turn Sarkar that they are on the right track. As always, the parliament has not been taken on board on any policy, either now or earlier. What exactly is their plan?” asked the PPP Parliamentary Leader.

Rehman said, “Our agriculture sector has been neglected and now the food inflation hovers around 15 percent, which is the highest in South Asia. Prices of chicken have shot up by 100 percent, sugar 18 percent, wheat 17 percent, and oil 19 percent. Is this the way to provide relief to people in Ramzan? Over the past 2.5 years, the price of sugar and wheat has gone up by 100 percent, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan”.

“Since day one, we warned the PTI government that the IMF’s policies would burden the poor but no one paid any heed. Now, after leaving Pakistan’s economy on the ventilator, over burdening the masses with back to back tariff and taxes, PTI government realises that IMF’s tariffs are “unjustifiable”. We have never seen anything like this before in the past,” added Rehman.

“Tabahi Sarkar has lost control. The economy is on a ventilator, people are struggling to buy ration for Ramzan and the vaccination drive is abysmally slow as vaccines have not been ordered. Debt and poverty in the country is increasing at an astonishing rate. What is the government’s plan on creating more jobs and reducing the public debt?” she questioned.

“There have been five big petrol hikes already in 2021, and now another petrol bomb is expected next month. Despite the petrol crisis report 2020, the government is silent. What happened to accountability or is that only reserved for the opposition? Creating artificial shortages and destroying our industries has become the norm for Tabahi Sarkar but when it comes to doing real work, this government is oblivious. There’s an army of ministers who are either busy in targeting the opposition or keeping up with their media appearances,” she added.

Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by saying that, “Visiting markets and abusing officers will not provide relief to the people. What the country needs right now is an action plan with strong economic policies. People are now tired of Na Ehl Sarkar’s false promises. A government which is confused itself, takes hasty decisions and is then forced to review them later, how will it run a country? Pakistan is not a training ground for incompetent people to practice on. Na Ehl Sarkar should apologise to the people and resign”.

