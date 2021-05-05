ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP urges govt to lay IMF terms in parliament

Naveed Butt 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to lay the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the Parliament for discussion.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, it was shocking that Pakistan’s inflation rate for April had skyrocketed to a whopping 11.1 percent, which was even higher than the projection given by the Ministry of Finance.

She said, “If the government has already agreed with the IMF to increase the petroleum levy from Rs510 billion in 2021 to Rs607 billion in 2022 and increase the gas tariff by an additional Rs100 billion, then how do they plan on controlling inflation in the country? Are they going to compensate people for all the jobs lost and the families destroyed? Since the last two years, per unit price of electricity has gone up by 200 percent and now finally, the government has woken up to realise that the increase in the electricity tariff was indeed unreasonable”.

The PPP leader said in a statement, on Tuesday, that after telling them all along that those tariff hikes were unjustified, “now we hear that that the government is thinking to renegotiate the IMF agreement.”

“We have been saying the exact thing but were always told by U-turn Sarkar that they are on the right track. As always, the parliament has not been taken on board on any policy, either now or earlier. What exactly is their plan?” asked the PPP Parliamentary Leader.

Rehman said, “Our agriculture sector has been neglected and now the food inflation hovers around 15 percent, which is the highest in South Asia. Prices of chicken have shot up by 100 percent, sugar 18 percent, wheat 17 percent, and oil 19 percent. Is this the way to provide relief to people in Ramzan? Over the past 2.5 years, the price of sugar and wheat has gone up by 100 percent, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan”.

“Since day one, we warned the PTI government that the IMF’s policies would burden the poor but no one paid any heed. Now, after leaving Pakistan’s economy on the ventilator, over burdening the masses with back to back tariff and taxes, PTI government realises that IMF’s tariffs are “unjustifiable”. We have never seen anything like this before in the past,” added Rehman.

“Tabahi Sarkar has lost control. The economy is on a ventilator, people are struggling to buy ration for Ramzan and the vaccination drive is abysmally slow as vaccines have not been ordered. Debt and poverty in the country is increasing at an astonishing rate. What is the government’s plan on creating more jobs and reducing the public debt?” she questioned.

“There have been five big petrol hikes already in 2021, and now another petrol bomb is expected next month. Despite the petrol crisis report 2020, the government is silent. What happened to accountability or is that only reserved for the opposition? Creating artificial shortages and destroying our industries has become the norm for Tabahi Sarkar but when it comes to doing real work, this government is oblivious. There’s an army of ministers who are either busy in targeting the opposition or keeping up with their media appearances,” she added.

Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by saying that, “Visiting markets and abusing officers will not provide relief to the people. What the country needs right now is an action plan with strong economic policies. People are now tired of Na Ehl Sarkar’s false promises. A government which is confused itself, takes hasty decisions and is then forced to review them later, how will it run a country? Pakistan is not a training ground for incompetent people to practice on. Na Ehl Sarkar should apologise to the people and resign”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE IMF PPP PTI PTI Government Sherry Rehman Ramzan

PPP urges govt to lay IMF terms in parliament

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.