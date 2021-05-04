ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021
Markets

Saudi index edges up as Aramco beats quarterly profit estimates

  • Saudi Aramco results boost by higher oil price.
  • UAE sees improved business environment.
  • Egypt's Madinet Nasr drops on ex-dividend.
  • Eastern Company gains on earnings.
  • 16 of 20 Qatari stocks fall.
Reuters 04 May 2021

Saudi Arabian stocks edged higher on Tuesday, after first-quarter profit from state oil producer Saudi Aramco beat forecasts, while other major Gulf markets closed mixed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ended up 0.1% as Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.4% and Aramco rose 0.7%.

Aramco reported a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit to $21.7 billion, compared with analysts' expectations for $19.48 billion.

Aramco said its profit was primarily driven by stronger oil prices and higher refining and chemicals margins, helping offset lower crude output.

Saudi market gains were capped by a 2.2% loss in Riyad Bank .

Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.4% as the market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank climbed 1.4%.

The Dubai index closed 0.4% down as Dubai Islamic Bank shed 1.1% and Emirates NBD Bank, which traded ex-dividend, fell 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai stocks have gained more than 21% and 6%, respectively, this year amid signs of economic recovery.

Business conditions in the non-oil sector of the United Arab Emirates improved in April, with new business growth reaching a 20-month high, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the Gulf state's economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 52.7, its highest level since July 2019 and the fifth consecutive month it has held above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

Qatar's index was down 0.4% with most of its constituents declining. Industries Qatar led losers by retreating 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index slipped 0.1%. Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development plunged 12.1% after trading ex-dividend, weighing the most on the index.

Losses were offset by a 0.6% gain at the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt and 2.1% rise in the cigarette maker Eastern Company, which reported a 24.3% increase in the profit for nine-month period that ended on March 31.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai and Qatar Stocks Saudi Arabian stocks Abu Dhabi's index

