Goldman readies US workers for return to offices in June

  • The bank is planning to tell employees to be prepared to start working from offices by mid-June, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Wells Fargo & Co said in March it would start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day, while JPMorgan Chase & Co said last week it was targeting workers' return to office on a rotational basis from July.
Reuters 04 May 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to bring US employees back to the office next month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The bank is planning to tell employees to be prepared to start working from offices by mid-June, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

The New York-based investment bank has nearly 40,000 employees around the world. The return-to-office push gained momentum in March when Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said earlier this year the bank owes it to its incoming class of analysts and interns to have them come to work in offices.

Wells Fargo & Co said in March it would start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day, while JPMorgan Chase & Co said last week it was targeting workers' return to office on a rotational basis from July.

