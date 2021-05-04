Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs153.24 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.36.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153.9 and Rs154.9 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 47 paisas and closed at Rs184.07 against the last day’s trading of Rs184.54, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.40, whereas an increase of 23 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs212.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs212.19.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 41.71 and Rs 40.86 respectively.