Pakistan

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

  • The country conducted only 37,587 tests during the last 24 hours.
  • 161 people also died from the virus.
Aisha Mahmood 04 May 2021

Pakistan reported on Tuesday 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, which is the first time in nearly a month.

For the past couple of weeks, Pakistan has been reporting more than 4000 cases daily. The coronavirus tally now stands at 837,523 while the COVID-19 positivity ratio is 8.98%.

During the past 24 hours, 37,587 people were tested for the novel virus, taking the total number of people tested to 11,965,682. There are 86,151 active cases while 5,326 are critical cases.

161 more people also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 18,310. Meanwhile, 5,018 people also recovered from the virus. So far, 733,062 people have recovered in Pakistan.

Moreover, 164,168 people were vaccinated across the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 2,766,108 people have been inoculated.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70 million people against the coronavirus by end of this year.

The SAPM further said that the government has so far signed deals for 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He added that by June, Pakistan will get 19 million doses, saying that 90% of doses are being purchased.

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

