WSSCK launches cleanliness campaign

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Service Company Kohat (WSSCK) has started removing garbage from a drain in Mohallah Jumma Khan during an ongoing week-long cleanliness campaign in its jurisdiction areas.

According to spokesperson of the company, “The cleanliness of a big nullah situated in Mohallah Jumma Khan, which had been encroached many times, was a difficult task.”

However, she said that the WSSCK has formed a task force after receiving complaints from locals of the area and ensuring cleanliness of the drain by hiring experienced staff for this purpose. She said the experienced staff is carrying out cleanliness from going deep into drain and tunnels by taking part in different shifts.

