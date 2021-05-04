Markets
LME official prices
04 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1980.00 2445.00 9949.00 2117.00 17477.00 32193.00 2904.00 2226.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1980.00 2445.00 9949.00 2117.00 17477.00 32193.00 2904.00 2226.00
3-months Buyer 1975.00 2438.00 9939.50 2138.00 17512.00 28975.00 2918.00 2220.00
3-months Seller 1975.00 2438.00 9939.50 2138.00 17512.00 28975.00 2918.00 2220.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26620.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26620.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
