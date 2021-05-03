Sri Lankan shares edge up as financials rise

Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Monday, driven by gains in financial and consumer staples' stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.10% to 7,215.60. The index has climbed 6.5% this year.

Conglomerates LOLC and Browns Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 5.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

Trading volumes jumped to 209.5 million from 42.4 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 277.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.60 billion rupees, the data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 196.00 against the US dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.