Rupee gains 09 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs153 and Rs154 respectively.
APP 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs153.36 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.45.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153 and Rs154 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs1,29 and closed at Rs184.54 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.85, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.39, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs212.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs213.95.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 41.75 and Rs 40.89 respectively.

