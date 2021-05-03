CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $15.61-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may retest a resistance at $15.61-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $15.74-3/4 to $15.96-3/4 range.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which is capable of travelling into the range of $15.96-3/4 to $16.18-3/4, as pointed by a rising trendline.

A small double-bottom forming around $14.90 suggests a target of $15.96-3/4 as well.

The current correction triggered by the resistance at $15.61-1/4 could be classified as a pullback towards the neckline of the pattern.

The pullback may end around $15.39.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains firm within a rising channel.

The contract is poised to retest a resistance at $15.73, a break above which could lead to a gain to $16.41-3/4.

