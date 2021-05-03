ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia to lift travel curbs on ‘immunised’ citizens

AFP 03 May 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will permit citizens immunised against Covid-19 to travel abroad from May 17, the interior ministry said Sunday, more than a year after Saudis were barred from external trips.

The ministry said three categories of people would be considered immunised -- those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior to travel, and people who have recovered from the infection within the last six months.

Saudis under the age of 18 -- an age group that is not receiving vaccines -- would also be allowed to travel from May 17, provided they carry an insurance policy approved by the central bank, the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The decision to lift the suspension on citizens travelling outside Saudi Arabia will go into effect at 1:00 am on May 17," the ministry said, adding that the kingdom will re-open its land, sea and air borders.

The policy represents an incentive for citizens, barred from travelling abroad since the pandemic began, to get vaccinated.

The kingdom's health ministry said it has administered more than nine million coronavirus vaccine doses, in a country with a population of over 34 million.

The country has reported more than 419,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 7,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia COVID COVID19 immunised external trips.

Saudi Arabia to lift travel curbs on ‘immunised’ citizens

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.