ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HEDP body reviews new tech to improve quality of online learning

APP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee of Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project on Saturday reviewed the use of new technology initiatives including state of the art Learning Management System to help improve the quality of online learning and make it accessible even in the remote areas of country.

The third Steering Committee (SC) meeting was held here at the office of Higher Education Commission (HEC) which was presided over by the Executive Director HEC,

Dr. Shaista Sohail, and also attended by key SC members from all provinces.

The committee was consisted of senior officials from key federal ministries and provincial departments of higher education, Vice Chancellors of universities from across Pakistan, and industrial representative.

HEDP is a five-year project (2019/20 – 2023/24) being implemented by HEC to expand its key higher education priorities. It aimed to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in higher education, said a news release issued here.

The project comprises of five key components including improving and expanding research grants, roll out of the new undergraduate education policy, extending Pakistan Education & Research Network (PERN) to universities and affiliated colleges, Higher Education Management Information Systems and Data Repository, and establishment/strengthening of National Academy of Higher Education – NAHE.

Project Coordinator, Ms. Maryam Riaz gave an overview of the project, its restructuring and future plans.

The restructuring focuses on the changes necessary due to the circumstances higher education faces due to COVID 19. Extensive use of latest technology in higher education is a key element of restructuring. The new technology initiatives included state of the art Learning Management System to help improve the quality of online learning and make it accessible even in the remote areas of Pakistan.

Blockchain technology would be implemented to ease the process of degree verification and attention thus saving the students money and time it takes to get degrees attested, she added.

It would help address and eradicate the issue of fake degrees. Latest Enterprise Resource Planning system including Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence would be deployed at HEC to improve the efficiencies of the organization.

A central data warehouse linked to a powerful Business Intelligence platform would provide reports and insights to senior decision makers in higher education thus supporting evidence based policy and planning.

hec NAHE HEDP Dr. Shaista Sohail

HEDP body reviews new tech to improve quality of online learning

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

PM’s EVM idea a ‘new plan to rig elections’: PML-N

Service providers: Tax to be deducted on amount excluding reimbursable expenses: SHC

Collusion with fraudsters in bogus refund claims: FTO tells FBR to take disciplinary actions against taxmen

Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.